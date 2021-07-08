Cancel
Man Transferred From Colorado On Hopkins County Warrant

A 44-year-old man was transferred from a Colorado correctional facility on a Hopkins County warrant Wednesday, just prior to his release, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Javier Perez Garcia was scheduled to be release on July 8, 2021, from the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility per the parole board after serving time on two sentences, one which carried a four-year sentence and one with a one-year sentence. Garcia, who was listed as Javier Perezgarcia in the CDC, was sentenced on the Colorado charges on Feb. 4, 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections website.

