Man Transferred From Colorado On Hopkins County Warrant

There has been a flurry of activity in the Dike community since a lawsuit was filed against Hopkins Energy, LLC and Hopkins County over the proposed solar plant that has been planned for the Dike community. Contractors for the project have stepped up their efforts and seem to be working at a faster pace to get the project further along before a hearing planned for 9am on Monday, July 19th which could put a stop to all work. Judge Will Biard will consider a Temporary Restraining Order against the project which was asked for in the pending lawsuit, to give all parties time to consider the allegations made in the 96-page lawsuit. When one contractor was questioned about their work, the contractor was unaware that there was a pending lawsuit, and said, “the company that hired them told them to work as quickly as possible”. The French Solar company, Engie, has also stepped up their efforts by sending out flyers to the surrounding community which some residents refer to as “propaganda”.