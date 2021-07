New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge appeared to have trolled Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve following his home run in Saturday’s game. The New York Yankees faithful got their chance to boo the Houston Astros when they visited the Bronx earlier this season. Now, it is the Astros fans’ opportunity to throw some jeers the Yankees way during their weekend series in Houston. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge undoubtedly got the loudest reactions out of the crowd in Minute Maid Park on Friday, and he got his revenge 24 hours later.