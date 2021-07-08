Silent Hill Leaked Concepts Debunked by Bloober Team
Last month, Konami announced a surprising partnership with Bloober Team that has led many to believe The Medium developer might be working on a new Silent Hill game. That speculation increased when a trio of plot concepts from the developer were discovered online under various codenames: H20, Dum Spiro, and Black. "H20" turned out to be the codename for 2019's Layers of Fear 2. Since the descriptions for Dum Spiro and Black do not match any existing games from the studio, it led to speculation that one or the other might be Silent Hill. In a statement to IGN, Bloober Team's Tomasz Gawlikowski debunked that theory.comicbook.com
