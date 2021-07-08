Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Silent Hill Leaked Concepts Debunked by Bloober Team

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Konami announced a surprising partnership with Bloober Team that has led many to believe The Medium developer might be working on a new Silent Hill game. That speculation increased when a trio of plot concepts from the developer were discovered online under various codenames: H20, Dum Spiro, and Black. "H20" turned out to be the codename for 2019's Layers of Fear 2. Since the descriptions for Dum Spiro and Black do not match any existing games from the studio, it led to speculation that one or the other might be Silent Hill. In a statement to IGN, Bloober Team's Tomasz Gawlikowski debunked that theory.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silent Hill#Konami#The Medium#Ign#Spiro#Jewish#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
World War II
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Konami's Patchy History May Doom Bloober Team's New Game

For me, it's always like this... that the rumors were true. Bloober Team, the indie studio that started out making terrible Bomberman clones before progressing into well-received atmospheric horror games, have managed to negotiate a strategic partnership with publisher Konami to develop games based on their intellectual property. While none of these projects have been officially announced, fans have assumed that a new game has to be a new installment in the Silent Hill series. Bloober Team have officially come out and denied this, but that might change as time goes on. But whatever it is that they're working on, I can't help but find it inevitable that publisher Konami will find a way to ruin it.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Medium developer Bloober Team clarifies ongoing projects amidst Konami partnership

Bloober Team is working on two new games that will be "bigger in scope" than its latest release, The Medium. Studio CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski clarified the studio's plans in a recent statement to IGN after ever-voracious Silent Hill fans began to speculate that Bloober projects archived by the European Commission could be tied to the horror IP which just refuses to die. Naturally, this was spurred by Bloober's newly minted partnership with Silent Hill owner Konami, though neither party has ever said that the IP would make a comeback.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Bloober Team responds to Silent Hill rumours, doesn’t deny them outright

Bloober Team has responded to speculation that it’s working on a new game in the Silent Hill series as part of its new relationship with publisher Konami. Bloober Team fans discovered three projects in development at the studio – known as H2O, Black, and Dum Spiro – have been cleared for funding by the EU. To date, we only know that H20 was Layers of Fear 2.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Bloober Team Confirmed Working on Two Projects

Game studio Bloober Team has denied the speculations of their team working on a particular project, but has confirmed of two projects. Several speculations have circulated recently online about the makers of Layers of Fear 2 and recently The Medium after a leaker claimed to have discovered three projects that had codenames. They were H2O, which was thought to be Layers of Fear 2, Black, and Dum Spiro. Some believed that the other two titles are related to Silent Hill and it was going to be revived in some way.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Silent Hill Creator Says VR And Horror Have ‘Great Chemistry’

Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of beloved horror franchises like Silent Hill, says that VR and horror have “great chemistry”. Toyama made the comment in a recent Eurogamer article talking about the developer’s new studio, Bokeh Game Studio. Looking at other areas of the industry, the article notes that Toyama is excited about the future of VR, which he thinks works well for horror games.
Video Gameseteknix.com

Silent Hill Rumours Abound After Vague Comments from Team Blooper

Earlier this month, news was confirmed that game developer ‘Blooper Team’ had struck a deal with Konami that would essentially, or at least potentially, allow them near full access and permission to create titles from the latter’s pretty enviable range of intellectual properties. Given ‘Blooper Teams’ history and experience in the horror genre, this did, of course, clearly lead to a lot of speculation that this deal had basically been made to secure the development of a brand new Silent Hill game.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Bloober Team Just Killed Fans' Hopes And Dreams

To say that survival horror fans want a new "Silent Hill" sequel would be the understatement of the millennium. Ever since the cancellation of "Silent Hills," Hideo Kojima's ill-fated — and secret-filled — reboot of the series, gamers have been itching to jump back onto the foggy streets of the game's titular town and scare themselves silly once more. For a brief moment, rumors seems to suggest that Bloober Team — the developer behind the successful psychological horror title "The Medium" — might be working on a sequel to the currently abandoned IP. Sadly, recent comments from Bloober Team CMO Tomasz Gawlikowski have seemingly dashed fans' hopes and dreams for a new "Silent Hill" entry.
Video GamesComicBook

Away: The Survival Series Adds PS5 Version

Away: The Survival Series was announced for the PlayStation 4 before other platforms were confirmed not long afterwards, and now, yet another version has been announced. The new game from developer Breaking Walls that lets players play as a sugar glider will also be coming to the PlayStation 5 now. This version of the game has been marketed as the “most immersive experience,” but we don’t yet know if it’ll utilize things like the DualSense as other games have in the past.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty 2021 Reveal Date Potentially Discovered

We're halfway into July of 2021 and still have yet to see what this year's new installment in the Call of Duty series will have in store. While we have heard plenty of rumors about the title, which is said to potentially be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision seems to be waiting until closer to the fall to formally show off the project. Fortunately, for those who want a better idea of when we might start to hear more, well, that information has now come forward.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Updated With 3 New Games

Microsoft has updated Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with not one, not two, but three new games. Two of these three games, are available on all platforms, which is to say cloud, console, and PC. However, one of these games has only been added to the cloud version of the subscription service. And as always, it's unclear how long any of these games will stick around.
Video GamesComicBook

Steam Deck Reveal Leads to High Hopes and Questions from Steam Users

Valve announced the new Steam Deck gaming PC on Thursday, a handheld, portable option for making the most of your Steam library. Talks of such a device have been circulating for a while now, but instead of teasing the product and setting up for a big reveal, Valve simply dropped all the info at once about the PC’s specs, its pricing, and when people will be able to get their hands on one. The reveal has left Steam users hopeful for the success of the Steam Deck, but naturally, they’ve got some questions, too, about some parts of the design and its functionality.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Added Two New Features Players Are Missing

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is out alongside patch notes, revealing and detailing every tweak and addition Raven Software has made to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game for Season 4 Reloaded. As you would expect, the patch notes are extensive, and as a result, many players have missed some more subtle changes to the game, including two new features that are filed under "quality of life improvements," which normally aren't very noteworthy, but in this instance, they are.
ComicBook

PUBG's New Revival Features Have Been in Development for Months, Could Come to More Maps

PUBG: Battlegrounds got updated on Thursday to add a new map that comes with two unique revival features: Comeback BR and the Self-AED. The first of those is a mechanic which allows players to get back into the fight if they die within a certain timeframe in a match while the second is a loot item which allows players to revive themselves without the assistance of a teammate. Both features have been in development for a few months now and are exclusive to the new Taego map, but that exclusivity could always change depending on how they’re received by the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy