An Inside Look at Danbury’s Union Carbide Building Then and Now

If you were wondering why some people in the Hudson Valley may not be too excited about getting off of government assistance this might be one of the reasons. There seems to be a misconception going around in the Hudson Valley. Many believe that the recent lack of affordable housing began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people from the city flocked to the Hudson Valley region during the pandemic paying way above market value and drove the prices up for local residents. That did happen but we would be a little naive to think that there wasn't an issue before the coronavirus outbreak.