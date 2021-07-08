Cancel
Berks County, PA

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan hears about labor shortage in visit to Berks County business

By Karen Shuey kshuey@readingeagle.com @KarenShueyRE on Twitter
Reading Eagle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's plenty of work to do at Morgan Truck Body, but simply not enough people to do it. "I hired more than 100 people at this plant alone through the first half of this year, and if I had 100 people lined up outside right now I would hire them," Michael Crane, president of the Caernarvon Township-based business, told congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan during a visit to the facility Thursday.

