Bucks County Historical Society welcomes new vice president of development

Bucks County Audubon Society, 2877 Creamery Road in New Hope, announced the following events for August:. PA Amphibian & Reptile Survey (PARS): Fascinated with reptiles and amphibians? Join on Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., on YouTube for a herpetology presentation. Then, head to Bucks Audubon’s streams and forests to search out the slimy salamanders, slithery snakes and jump frogs during the PARS. Dress for the weather and for an outdoor walk across uneven terrain. Bring a field guide, binoculars and camera if you wish. Any experience level is welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.