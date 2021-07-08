Startup founded by Trinity alumni moves headquarters from San Antonio
PatchRx, a biotech startup founded by two Trinity University alumni has moved its headquarters out of San Antonio after raising $1.2 million in pre-seed equity funding. The company, formerly known as PATCH Technologies Inc., moved operations to Tulsa after finding better funding opportunities for its smart pill bottle cap and accompanying software technology, its co-founder Andrew Aertker told the Business Journal.www.bizjournals.com
