San Antonio, TX

Startup founded by Trinity alumni moves headquarters from San Antonio

By Jeannette E. Garcia
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 14 days ago
PatchRx, a biotech startup founded by two Trinity University alumni has moved its headquarters out of San Antonio after raising $1.2 million in pre-seed equity funding. The company, formerly known as PATCH Technologies Inc., moved operations to Tulsa after finding better funding opportunities for its smart pill bottle cap and accompanying software technology, its co-founder Andrew Aertker told the Business Journal.

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Cavender pours millions into solar energy

Cavender Auto Group has signed off on a multimillion dollar deal to install carports at seven locations around San Antonio. Cavender announced in late June that it has hired fellow San Antonio company Big Sun Solar, formerly known as Go Smart Solar, to install carports topped with solar panels at six of its dealerships around town as well as a 50,000-square-foot collision center, which will open near the San Antonio Airport later this year.
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Authentic Custom Homes LLC and AC Performance Homes Inc..

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -36 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
San Antonio Business Journal

Local restaurants brought in more than $120M in relief funds

Restaurants in San Antonio were collectively awarded more than $120 million in Restaurant Revitalization Funding grants, according to data released by the Small Business Administration July 9. To see the full database, click below. About 420 San Antonio bars and restaurants were awarded funding, with about 6,400 winning grants statewide....

