SLO County COVID-19 News Briefings End

OSHA revises COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After over a year of press briefings held by Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County announced that all future COVID-19 News Briefings have been canceled.

Instead, Dr. Borenstein will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County to the County Board of Supervisors. Future briefings and Board of Supervisors updates will be scheduled on an as-needed basis.

If an emergent need arises and a news briefing becomes necessary, the County will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information. Please see the upcoming schedule below for clarity.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or RecoverSLO.org/vaccine.

On Jun. 16, the day after ushering in the state’s full reopening at Universal Studios Hollywood, Governor Gavin Newsom today visited Six Flags Magic Mountain, highlighting more attractions Californians can look forward to revisiting this summer as the state turns to post-pandemic life.

The Governor announced that California is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to provide 50,000 free tickets – a $4.5 million value – to Californians who receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at participating providers starting on Jun. 16, while supplies last.

The ticket giveaway, donated by Six Flags, is part of California’s historic Vax for the Win program and will support vaccination efforts in areas heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re fully reopening California’s economy, but we’re not letting up on our efforts to get more Californians vaccinated – especially in our hardest-hit communities – so we can all safely get back to the activities and places we love, including our state’s iconic landmarks,” said Governor Newsom. “Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we maintain our incredible progress and bring our state roaring back from this pandemic.”

As of Jun. 15, the state has eliminated pandemic-related restrictions that have been in place over the past year, including physical distancing, capacity limits, county tier systems, and mask requirements in just about all settings.

On Jun. 17, following a vote by the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board to adopt revised COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards that reflect the state’s latest COVID-19 public health order, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order enabling the revisions to take effect without the normal 10-day review period by the Office of Administrative Law – providing clarity and consistency for employers and employees as California fully reopens its economy.

Among other updates, Cal/OSHA’s revisions align with the latest guidance from the California Department of Public Health – based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – on face coverings and eliminate physical distancing requirements, except for certain employees during outbreaks. Unless they show symptoms, fully vaccinated employees do not need to be offered testing or be excluded from work after close contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

Ensuring workplaces throughout the state have consistent guidance as California officially moves Beyond the Blueprint, the Governor’s order waives the 10-day review process by the Office of Administrative Law. The emergency regulations will take effect upon their filing with the Secretary of State. With over 40 million vaccines administered and amongst the lowest case rates and transmission rates in the nation, the state fully reopened on Jun. 15, eliminating pandemic-related restrictions that have been in place over the past year.

Initially implemented last November, the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standards remain an essential component of the state’s ongoing response, providing balanced worker protections that support California’s continued progress in recovering from the pandemic.