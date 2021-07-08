Cancel
Julio Urias gives Dodgers much-needed seven-inning start to beat Marlins

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Julio Urias put the meat in the Dodgers’ bullpen sandwich. With a bullpen game behind them Wednesday and another one planned for Friday, the Dodgers got a throwback Thursday performance to the days when actual starting pitchers roamed the land. One of the last three starters the Dodgers have in their depleted rotation, Urias went seven innings as the Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins, 6-1, reversing a three-game slide at Loan Depot Park that included walk-off defeats each of the previous two nights.

Solo homers in the 1st made it seem like Wednesday’s game may end up as some kind of offensive battle. Instead, just one more run crossed the plate for the next 7 innings. Fortunately, that run came in the 4th inning as AJ Pollock doubled in Cody Bellinger with two outs in the inning.

