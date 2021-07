After years of development difficulties, a proposed riverfront bike trail is finally making tangible steps toward completion. Winona city officials announced they had secured an easement for the trail to go across the property of Bay State Milling, directly to the east of Levee Park. Earlier, Bay State officials had indicated they would work to grant the city an easement following the city’s approval of Bay State expanding their warehouse and demolishing the former Peerless building. An easement is a guaranteed use of property; unlike a deed, which gives someone rights to the property itself.