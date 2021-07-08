Brooklyn cop who illegally stopped and searched a car was not adequately punished, review board determines

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Curtis Brodner

(NEW YORK) A New York City Police Department sergeant who wrongly stopped and searched a car while inappropriately threatening the driver with a summons was let off too lightly, according to the Civilian Complaint Review Board that investigates wrongdoing by NYPD officers.

Sgt. David Grieco lost 10 days’ vacation pay, the New York Daily News reported, but according to a “disciplinary matrix” the NYPD uses to punish officers found guilty of wrongdoing, the officer should have faced at minimum 20 days vacation day loss.

The CCRB also said aggravating factors, such as Grieco’s rank and his long history of misconduct, could have warranted a harsher punishment.

Grieco has received 79 allegations of misconduct over the course of his career, 12 of which have been substantiated, according to the CCRB’s complaint database . Complaints include pointing his gun at civilians, use of force and numerous illegal searches.

Taxpayers have paid over $600,000 to settle lawsuits against Greico, and he’s currently being monitored following use of force allegations, according to documents obtained by the Daily News.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told the Daily News the punishment was appropriate, and said consequences for misconduct are ultimately at the discretion of Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Grieco carried out the search in 2018 after he said he claimed he smelled marijuana. No drugs were found and no summons were issued.

The officer and his lawyer refused to comment on the allegations.