Richmond Food News: Week of July 5-9
Most years, festivals centered around eating and imbibing are a much anticipated activity in our community. While indoor dining has resumed at area restaurants, however, one of foodies’ favorite pastimes remains difficult to navigate. We check in with organizers from Broad Appetit to the Lebanese Food Festival about the decisionmaking process surrounding postponement, as well as plans for a triumphant return. (Richmond magazine)richmondmagazine.com
