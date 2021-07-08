Cancel
Laytonville, CA

[UPDATE 11 a.m.] Fire Burns Laytonville Trailer and Spreads Into Nearby Wildland

By Matt LaFever
kymkemp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 9:40 a.m., scanner traffic indicated multiple structures were on fire in the Laytonville Trailer Park near the 44000 block of Highway 101. Laytonville Fire Department Chief Sue Carberry confirmed a single double-wide trailer has burned and there was spread to the wildland. According to the Chief, there is...

