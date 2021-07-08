Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

How Much Rain Did the Faribault Area Get Over The Weekend? It All Depended On Where You Were

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Around Rice County there were reports of around .5 inches or a little less. But there were some areas of Minnesota that still missed the rains. Bob Worth is a corn and soybean grower in Southwestern Minnesota on the Buffalo Ridge. Bob has been very involved with the Minnesota Soybean Growers so I have known Bob for many years. I called Bob Tuesday morning and he said they received .08 inches. The crop is still holding on but they desperately need rain as the corn approaches silking and tasseling.

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Kenyon, MN
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Southwestern#Soybean#Buffalo Ridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Been So Incredibly Dry in Minnesota, Waterfalls Are Drying Up?

It's a good thing Minnesota isn't known as the Land of 10,000 Waterfalls, because our ongoing drought is causing many of them to simply dry up. There's no doubt Minnesota is in the middle of a serious drought right now. I can only recall two separate rain events at our house in northwest Rochester over the past month or so. And, it's not just me. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that 52 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent was experiencing extreme drought as declared that the entire state had moved into a drought warning phase.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

How Much Rain Does Minnesota Need to End the Drought?

To say that things have been dry in Minnesota this spring and summer is kind of an understatement because we need a LOT of rain to end our current drought. Unless you've been watering it, if your lawn gets any direct sunlight (like our backyard does) it's probably been looking a little dry and brown lately. (And not just from the spots the dogs made, either.) Or maybe you've noticed that the water level is pretty low on area ponds, lakes, streams and lakes here in southeast Minnesota, as well.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

More Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Weather conditions are expected to bring distant wildfire smoke to southeast Minnesota through Monday - or longer. The National Weather Service says the smoke is primarily coming from fires in Canada and western US states. West/northwest winds are expected the next few days which...
Faribault, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

French Lake Access Road in Faribault to Receive Upgrade

Dennis Luebbe, Rice County Highway Engineer told the Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday Wells Township recently received a state grant. The grant came from the state park road account. Luebbe says, "To upgrade the intersection at 175th Street West and 177th Street West. The access down to the French Lake public boat launch. The township received $342,000 to improve that road under the auspices of that program."

Comments / 0

Community Policy