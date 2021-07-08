How Much Rain Did the Faribault Area Get Over The Weekend? It All Depended On Where You Were
Around Rice County there were reports of around .5 inches or a little less. But there were some areas of Minnesota that still missed the rains. Bob Worth is a corn and soybean grower in Southwestern Minnesota on the Buffalo Ridge. Bob has been very involved with the Minnesota Soybean Growers so I have known Bob for many years. I called Bob Tuesday morning and he said they received .08 inches. The crop is still holding on but they desperately need rain as the corn approaches silking and tasseling.krfofm.com
