New Opportunities in the Age of the Great Reshuffle

The year 2020 brought along many housing trends, and one of the most prominent was how the way we perceive high-rise living. While upsizing has always been almost a cyclical trend, the overall need to migrate to larger spaces with outdoor areas became stronger than ever in 2020. Yet we found that the benefits of luxury living in a condo are still deeply ingrained in the lifestyle of many home buyers. For our clientele in Costa Rica, when condos and single-family homes don’t seem to be the right answer for buyers, townhomes are always there to save the day. Here are some of the reasons: