Real Estate

New Opportunities in the Age of the Great Reshuffle

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study found that even with mortgage rates still near record lows, monthly payments can remain affordable even with a smaller down payment, as flexible work options are providing new homeownership opportunities. "Without the equity from a previous home sale, first-time home buyers face more challenges in coming up with...

Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Price Stats Quell Buyers' Market Reemergence Talk

Home prices have risen by an annualized rate of 10.7% in the first six months, according to a report from Radian. Median home price in the U.S. increase to $282,976 in June 2021. Home prices jumped at an annualized rate of 11.7% in Q2 2021. As many hoped for a...
MarketsSFGate

The Property Line: 5 Mortgage Trends for the Rest of 2021

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It's brutal out here for home buyers in the second half of 2021. Mortgage rates will rise, home prices will keep going up and buyers will continue to face competition. Here are housing trends to watch for in the final months of the year.
Real EstateKTEN.com

U.S. Consumers Remain Confident That Its a Sellers Market

In a hot real estate market with a housing shortage, historically low mortgage rates and an increase in demand for homes, consumer sentiment that it’s a seller’s market is growing. According to the monthly Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) in June, 64% said it’s a bad time to...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Zillow Reports Notable Recovery in Housing Inventory

Housing inventory saw significant recovery for the second straight month in June, indicating that the market may be on the road to rebalancing after a long stint of being heavily in sellers’ favor, according to the latest Zillow Real Estate Market Report. Zillow also notes that inventory remains low and...
Real EstateNBC New York

Builders Pull Back as More Homebuyers Are Priced Out of the Market

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, fell more than expected to the lowest since August. Mortgage applications to purchase a newly built home dropped nearly 24% in June year over year. The median price of a newly built home in May was up 18% compared with May 2020. There...
Real Estatethemreport.com

States Where Homeowners are Cashing in on Equity

Due largely to home prices nationwide hitting new record highs month upon month, home equity in the first quarter of 2021 rose by some 20% from the previous year, CoreLogic reported in June. That's a collective gain of almost $2 trillion and an average $33,400 per borrower. And that spells the opportunity for mortgagors to cash in via a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM, or reverse mortgages insured by the federal government for borrowers age 62+).
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Townhomes in Costa Rica: Great Housing and Investment Opportunities

The year 2020 brought along many housing trends, and one of the most prominent was how the way we perceive high-rise living. While upsizing has always been almost a cyclical trend, the overall need to migrate to larger spaces with outdoor areas became stronger than ever in 2020. Yet we found that the benefits of luxury living in a condo are still deeply ingrained in the lifestyle of many home buyers. For our clientele in Costa Rica, when condos and single-family homes don’t seem to be the right answer for buyers, townhomes are always there to save the day. Here are some of the reasons:
Real EstateSalem News

Great New Home. Great Low Rate

Institutionforsavings.com. BUILDING STRONGER COMMUNITIES TOGETHER SINCE 1820. *APR denotes Annual Percentage Rate as of 7/14/21 and is based on a $165,000 purchase loan with minimum credit score of 720 and maximum LTV of 80%. Rate is subject to change without notice. Unit cost per $1,000 borrowed is $4.15. Minimum loan amount is $100,000, maximum loan amount is $2 million. One to 4-family, owner-occupied residences only. Offer subject to credit approval. Property insurance required. Flood insurance required if the property is located in a FEMA Special Hazard Flood Zone. Monthly payment examples do not include escrow amounts for real estate taxes and/or insurance, if applicable. This may increase payment amount. Other terms and conditions may apply. NMLS ID. #409410 **Points and/or additional fees may be assessed for borrowers with credit scores lower than 720 and/or cash-out refinance loans. Member FDIC - Member DIF.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Interfirst Announces New Non-Owner-Occupied Offering

Has launched ONE: a new loan program backed by non-owner occupied properties. Designed to fill a significant need in the market for multi-property, non-owner professional real estate investors, ONE is a mortgage loan program built upon a single interest rate with no adjustments and qualifies off the cash flow of the rental property (Debt-Service Coverage Ratio [DSCR] of one or higher).
Real Estateatlantaagentmagazine.com

Pandemic reshuffles homebuyers’ amenity priorities

Goodbye granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances, and hello garage, walk-in closet and full bath. Many things have changed during the pandemic, and homebuyers’ amenity preferences were no exception, according to a new report from Point2 Homes. The online real estate marketplace examined 43 million words from 640,495 listings...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Bidding Wars Begin to Cool Down

"The first half of this year was red hot—it was almost impossible to get an offer accepted. But recently, we've started to see buyers get cold feet," said Laura Sechrist Molenda, a Redfin Real Estate Agent in Southern California. "Two of my buyers just had their offers accepted because the sellers' first buyers backed out. The market is still competitive, but buyers are more trepidatious than they were at the start of 2021, and less willing to pull out every stop in order to win."
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

The Great Reshuffling Helps Renters Transition To Homeownership

The Great Reshuffling emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, as more workers were given the opportunity to work remotely. The average renter savings rate is only 2.4%, but even if it were 10%, it would take about six years and five months to save enough for a 20% down payment on today's typical starter home.
Surprise, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Survey: Surprise great for new homebuyers

First-time homebuyers are finding Surprise a pretty good place to put down some roots. That’s according to a new report from financial site WalletHub. The site’s editors ranked Surprise 10th on its recent Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Homebuyers list. WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 22...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates fall following COVID-19 worries, FHFA change

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average fell for a fourth consecutive week, as increasing concerns about a COVID-19 resurgence and a recent rule change from the Federal Housing Finance Agency pushed rates downward. According to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped 10 basis points for the...
Real EstateInvestorPlace

Rocket Mortgage Is at a Risky Phase in the Cycle

Most investors have very short memories and tend to enjoy the positive money-making trends in current market environments. Even worse, today’s younger growth and trader style investors have no memories of leveraged market crashes like 2008. One company that may create memories for young traders is Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock.

