TROY, MI -- A 28-year-old Sterling Heights man was arrested last week after he allegedly admitted to police that he was drunk after he fell asleep in the drive-thru of Taco Bell. According to WDIV Detroit, Troy police were called to the Taco Bell located at 41167 Dequindre Road in Troy around 2:33 a.m. on July 16 for reports of a truck parked in the drive-thru lane.