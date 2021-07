When kids are around 3 years old, their capacity for taking in longer and more complicated stories really starts to take off. Their sense of humour is developing, they can remember more, and they can start talking about the stories that they have just experienced. The best books for 3-year-olds take advantage of all these things; they can be funny and absurd. They make use of repetition. They can have subject matter for kids to sit and think about after they’re done with story time.