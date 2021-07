(BPT) - Telehealth is enabling health care professionals to provide patient care remotely, safely and conveniently through technologies such as a computer, mobile phone or landline telephone more than ever before. This has reduced barriers to care for millions of people who live far away from specialists, have transportation or mobility issues, or are in rural communities or other underserved areas. Many patients and providers are turning to Telehealth.HHS.gov for a one-stop resource to learn about telehealth care offerings, best practices for visits and to find answers to common questions.