A retrospective case series published in JAMA Cardiology found that although there are rare instances of myocarditis—inflammation of the heart muscle—in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination, the greater risk for heart damage and death comes from COVID-19 infection. Although several recent studies have suggested hypersensitivity myocarditis is a rare adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccination that health care professionals should monitor, the investigators stress that overall confidence in vaccination should not be affected by this.