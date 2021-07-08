Study Finds Link Between Tooth Loss and Cognitive Impairment, Dementia
New data published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine suggests tooth loss increases risk of cognitive impairment, with each lost tooth compounding that risk. This risk was not seen in older adults with dentures, which could indicate that the cognitive decline associated with tooth loss could be mitigated through timely and effective treatment with dentures, according to the investigators.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 2