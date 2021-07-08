Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Study Finds Link Between Tooth Loss and Cognitive Impairment, Dementia

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine suggests tooth loss increases risk of cognitive impairment, with each lost tooth compounding that risk. This risk was not seen in older adults with dentures, which could indicate that the cognitive decline associated with tooth loss could be mitigated through timely and effective treatment with dentures, according to the investigators.

