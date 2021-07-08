Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nueces by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Nueces A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL NUECES COUNTY At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Robstown, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Robstown and North San Pedro. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

Robstown, TX
Nueces County, TX
Texas Cars
