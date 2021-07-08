Life in Trilogy ‘like being a freshman in college again’

DENVER — There is a saying in the theater, ‘Less is more,’ that could very well be the mantra for any number of residents of the Trilogy Lake Norman community in Denver. Asked about their reasons for moving to the 55+ Trilogy, a desire to downsize seemed to be on par with a desire to be near kids and grandkids. Nancy Hansard, for example, moved to Trilogy from Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2018 after her second grandchild was born.