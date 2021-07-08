Cancel
Erie County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie, Niagara by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Erie; Niagara The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Erie County in western New York Southern Niagara County in western New York * Until 445 PM EDT.. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tonawanda, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda and Amherst. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 53 and 49. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

