Phillips County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whitewater and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR NORTH CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY At 641 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground to 12 miles south of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Palm Canyon. This includes AZ Route 95 between mile markers 55 and 60, and between mile markers 71 and 86. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Liberty; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN TOOLE COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over southern Toole County, also moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Conrad, Lothair, Devon, Galata and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 225 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dolan Springs, Pierce Ferry Road, and Cottonwood Road.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and a flash flood warning is in effect for the Westcliffe area.
Missoula County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missoula; Powell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSOULA AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Seeley Lake, or 38 miles north of Drummond, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Missoula and west central Powell Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Phillips County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Northern Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Glasgow. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Northern Phillips SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM MDT At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Dodson, or 24 miles west of Malta, moving east at 12 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dodson and Wagner.
Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 354 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in portions of the Grand Canyon. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aguila Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MST At 334 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of White Tank Mountain Park, or 9 miles southwest of Wittmann, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Surprise, Wittmann, Circle City and Morristown. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 120 and 129. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 6.
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 13:53:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain and localized areas of flash flooding are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 164 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 900 PM MST/900 PM PDT/. * At 812 PM MST/812 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 16 miles south of Wellton to near Ligurta to near Kinter, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 25. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 87 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 50. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Kinter, Andrade, Ligurta, Winterhaven and Araby. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall had ended for this area with only light rain expected in the next hour. However, continued runoff from this earlier activity may still be resulting in flooding, specifically of DW Ranch Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road and other nearby roadways or washes. SOURCE...Radar and county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aguila Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM MST At 346 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Aguila, or 15 miles west of Wickenburg, moving northwest at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 99.

