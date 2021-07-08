Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Jim Whitehurst left IBM to get another shot at being a CEO, he tells Barron’s

By Zachery Eanes
Raleigh News & Observer
 14 days ago

Jim Whitehurst, who led Raleigh-based Red Hat for 12 years, left IBM because he wants a shot at being a CEO again. Last week, Whitehurst surprised many by announcing that he would step down from his role of president at IBM — a position he took on after IBM bought Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019. The position officially made him the No. 2 at IBM, behind CEO Arvind Krishna, and tasked him with making sure Red Hat merged smoothly into IBM.

