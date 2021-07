The Chesick Scholars Program, which began in 2012 thanks to a pilot grant from the San Francisco Foundation, was designed to welcome, prepare, and support underrepresented students at Haverford and has come to focus on first-generation, low-income (FGLI) Fords. In its first eight years, the program was centered on a residential, on-campus Summer Institute that introduced an invited cohort of 15 incoming first-years to College resources and coursework. The program also included on-going faculty mentorship throughout the students’ time at Haverford, with an emphasis on their first two years. Following last summer’s decision to make the Summer Institute a virtual one due to COVID-19, this year the Chesick Scholars Program is changing further, expanding access for incoming students.