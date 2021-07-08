Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Phillips; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PHILLIPS AND NORTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whitewater and Frenchman Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Liberty; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN TOOLE COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over southern Toole County, also moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Conrad, Lothair, Devon, Galata and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in Antelope Creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms continue, but the rainfall intensity has decreased, with light to moderate rainfall continuing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in west central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains. * From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Southwest San Juan Mountains has been cancelled for this evening. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. The Flash Flood Watch for Thursday remains in effect.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rainfall has moved off the Museum Burn Scar, however flooding is still likely as rain water drains. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TENDERFOOT FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated decreasing rainfall rates over the Tenderfoot Fire scar, however flooding is likely as water drains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 near mile marker 277. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 735 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gages indicate between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 1.5 hours in the Antelope creek and upper Cherry Creek drainages. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain continue, with the rainfall intensity decreasing. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly not only in southeast Douglas County, but also in and downstream on Cherry Creek in east central Douglas County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Castlewood Canyon and Franktown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 354 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in portions of the Grand Canyon. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yaqui Point At Grand Canyon, Shoshone Point At Grand Canyon, South Rim Visitors Center, Maricopa Point At Grand Canyon, Hopi Point At Grand Canyon, Cape Royal At Grand Canyon, Pima Point At Grand Canyon, Hermit`s Rest At Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park and Grand Canyon Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 314 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued over portions of the warned area south to southwest of Congress. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across portions of Highway 93 . Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 163 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 164 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 01:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 131 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rainfall had ended for this area with only light rain expected in the next hour. However, continued runoff from this earlier activity may still be resulting in flooding, specifically of DW Ranch Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding of DW Ranch Road and other nearby roadways or washes. SOURCE...Radar and county officials. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, DW Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, however flash flooding is likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williams, Kaibab Lake Campground and Dogtown Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 163 and 165. State Route 64 between mile markers 186 and 187. Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 03:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 04:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 314 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain over the Sears Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Missoula County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missoula; Powell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSOULA AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Seeley Lake, or 38 miles north of Drummond, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Missoula and west central Powell Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

