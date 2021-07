MEDFORD (CBS) – MassDOT expects all lanes of Interstate 93 south in Medford to be open sometime Thursday. Two lanes have been closed since Monday afternoon after a truck carrying a huge metal water tank struck the Roosevelt Circle overpass, causing extensive damage to the bridge. They were hoping the lane closures would end Wednesday, but Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said there were several setbacks overnight as repair crews found additional damage. “This is very extensive damage. Some of the worst we have seen,” said Gulliver. “Although we hope to have it opened up by [Thursday] morning, commuters and others who use I-93...