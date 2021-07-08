Bay City ex-con accused of chasing Midland Street crowd with knife

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City ex-con is facing two new felonies after allegedly chasing numerous people with a knife around the Midland Street Business District. About 2:22 a.m. on June 18, police responded to the area of North Linn and East Midland streets for reports of a disorderly person chasing people with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and saw a large crowd, its members collectively pointing at one man and shouting he had a knife.