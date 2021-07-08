Cancel
Bay City, MI

Bay City ex-con accused of chasing Midland Street crowd with knife

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 14 days ago
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City ex-con is facing two new felonies after allegedly chasing numerous people with a knife around the Midland Street Business District. About 2:22 a.m. on June 18, police responded to the area of North Linn and East Midland streets for reports of a disorderly person chasing people with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and saw a large crowd, its members collectively pointing at one man and shouting he had a knife.

Clare County, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

2 men charged with murder in Clare County fatal shooting

HATTON TWP, MI — Two men have been charged with killing a third man in Clare County. About 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal shooting near the 7500 block of South Harrison Avenue in Hatton Township. They arrived to find 39-year-old Brian R. Leszcz of Farwell deceased of at least one gunshot wound in a tent he was occupying, said Sheriff John S. Wilson.
Schoolcraft, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man charged with murder in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A Saginaw man was charged with second-degree murder in a traffic crash that left a Schoolcraft couple dead. Ezra Phillips, of Saginaw, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating under the influence or while impaired by liquor causing death and one count of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death.
Huron County, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Man from Puerto Rico killed in Huron County crash

COLFAX TWP, MI — Police have identified a Puerto Rican man killed in a crash in Huron County. About 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash scene on M-53 north of Rapson Road in Colfax Township. They arrived to find a northbound vehicle had crashed and overturned several times, said Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson.
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Michigan man, 73, accused of fatal shooting during front lawn fight

TAYLOR, MI – A 46-year-old man is dead after a physical altercation escalated to a shooting in a front lawn last month. Eddie Arnold Hicks, 73, of Taylor, is charged in the shooting death of Barry Bellestri, 46, of Taylor, which occurred on June 15 on the front lawn of a residence on the 6400 block of Cornell Street in Taylor, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan man files $10M lawsuit against police for allegedly detaining him, calling him ‘a dog’

A Black man who was detained and held for more than 20 minutes while out on a morning walk has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Keego Harbor Police Department, according to the Associated Press. The lawsuit was filed in federal court Monday and names the Keego Harbor Police Department, along with officer Richard Lindquist, as defendants in the case.
Jackson County, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

4 utility poles knocked down in suspected drunk driving crash, Jackson County police say

JACKSON COUNTY., MI – A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Thursday morning after knocking down four utility poles in a crash and fleeing the scene. Police were called at 2:02 a.m. July 22, to the area of Browns Lake Road near Riverview Drive in Summit Township for a report of an unknown crash involving a utility pole, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

