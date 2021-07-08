SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

Some folks just don't know how to take good news, we guess? Earlier this week, Anson Mount (Captain Pike) took to social media to update fans that filming on the last episode of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had started this week. Of course, the news comes at a time when Picard is teasing a second season with some serious time-traveling happening and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stepping up in a big way in Discovery. On top of that, there's a second season of Lower Decks on the way and Prodigy on its way. So with all of that going on, it would make sense to gut the entire franchise, get rid of Alex Kurtzman, and start everything over from scratch as Paramount Plus continues trying to carve out its own piece of the streaming landscape, right? Well, apparently that's what some folks think (possibly because they don't like the current shows) and it's a wild rumor that's been rumbling around social media. So much so that it made its way to Mount, who retweeted one report with a GIF response that will do fans of Walter Koenig's Pavel Chekov proud (and you can check out the unredacted tweet here). We're guessing Mount's not too worried about his job security…