Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

Creative Collective Continues to Collaborate With City of Lynn to Support Outdoor Dining

By Northshore Magazine
nshoremag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Lynn and Creative Collective have supported the creation of fourteen outdoor dining areas throughout the city in time for the summer weather. Each area has been designed to fit its location, maximize accessibility for pedestrians and diners, and support the goals of business owners. The team explored the feasibility of outdoor dining at twenty-one different restaurants, and provided assistance in designing, building, and beautifying outdoor dining areas in the locations that worked.

www.nshoremag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lynn, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Economy#Dining In#Food Drink#B Sweet Bakery#The Lynn Museum#El Gran Jaguar#Massdot#Planning Department#Police Department#Creative Collective Llc#Creativecollectivema Com#Bipoc Database
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
KidsPosted by
NBC News

All children should wear masks in school this fall, even if vaccinated, according to pediatrics group

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended that all children over the age of 2 wear masks when returning to school this year, regardless of vaccination status. The AAP, which said its important for children to return to in-person learning this year, recommends that school staff also wear masks. The AAP is calling the new guidance a "layered approach."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy