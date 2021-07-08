Creative Collective Continues to Collaborate With City of Lynn to Support Outdoor Dining
The City of Lynn and Creative Collective have supported the creation of fourteen outdoor dining areas throughout the city in time for the summer weather. Each area has been designed to fit its location, maximize accessibility for pedestrians and diners, and support the goals of business owners. The team explored the feasibility of outdoor dining at twenty-one different restaurants, and provided assistance in designing, building, and beautifying outdoor dining areas in the locations that worked.www.nshoremag.com
Comments / 0