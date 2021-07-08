Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Capt. Roger White retires from Sheriff's Office

By Tina Alvey The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 14 days ago
Capt. Roger White, left, receiving a commemorative shadow box from Sheriff Bruce Sloan. Submitted photo.

Upon his retirement from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. Roger White was recognized for his service in a July 2 ceremony.

Friends, family and co-workers gathered at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg for the event, during which Sheriff Bruce Sloan presented the honoree with a shadow box displaying mementos commemorating his 29 years of service.

“We appreciate the many years of service that Roger has given to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Greenbrier County,” Sloan said. “He was a faithful member, and the department will certainly miss his experience and knowledge. We wish Roger and his family the very best in the years ahead as he pursues those activities that bring him enjoyment.”

