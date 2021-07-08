Live R&B music making a comeback with Lucky Daye concert this weekend
Concerts and live performances are making their way back to the stage this year, and Houston has an impressive lineup of shows on the books. Adding to the list of outdoor shows this summer is Good Vibes HTX, the entertainment brand that's brought heavyweight talent to the Bayou City. Since its debut in 2016, the company has managed to bring acts like Erykah Badu and Young Dolph to the city of Houston.
