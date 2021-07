The Golden State encapsulates the culture of laid-back luxury to a T. Beach houses, gorgeous architecture, and shopping and dining destinations galore, California’s luxurious cities have it all. While you can find exuberant neighborhoods and small towns all over the state, some areas lean more heavily towards luxury than others, and that’s no coincidence. Two of California's most lucrative industries—technology and entertainment—are based near Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. Consequently, proximity to Silicon Valley and Hollywood play a role (pun intended) in hiking up the real estate prices of the state’s most luxurious cities. Decided you want to be California royalty? Here’s where all the opulence and grandeur reside.