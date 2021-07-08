Cancel
Chicago, IL

Dance for Life announces full lineup for August 2021 in Millennium Park

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Chicago Dancers United announced the full lineup on Thursday for the 30th anniversary of Dance for Life, coming to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park in late August. The complete list of presenting companies includes DanceWorks Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Joffrey Ballet, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, South Chicago Dance Theatre, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and Visceral Dance Chicago. Choreographer Randy Duncan will create a world premiere finale. The program also includes a film by Winifred Haun & Dancers.

