You have until July 28th to apply for the position of Deputy Elections Clerk at the Henry County Courthouse. According to information provided by Henry County, applications are being accepted for the position now and qualifications include at least a High School Diploma or equivalent degree, computer skills including Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and General Office Skills. Good public relations skills are also a must. Those looking to apply can do so during regular business hours at the Henry County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8 Am to 4:30 Pm in the office of the County Administrator. You may also apply via the Henry County website HenryCTY.com.