Huntsville, AL

Huntsville City Council seeks to clarify proposed bylaw changes

Posted by 
 15 days ago
The Huntsville City Council is seeking to clarify proposed changes to its bylaws, which would streamline how Council conducts City business. Those changes, introduced at the June 24 meeting, will be considered tonight.

If enacted, the changes would amend Divisions 1 and 2 of Article III City Council of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Huntsville, Alabama. By modifying the bylaws, the Council hopes to conduct City business in a timely manner while continuing to allow the public to participate.

“As the City changes, the Council must ensure its bylaws meet the community’s needs while letting the Council conduct business effectively,” Council President Jennie Robinson said.

One of the modifications would change the order in which the public can comment during Council meetings. Agenda-specific items would be heard earlier in the meeting, while non-agenda-specific items would be heard at the end. The change would not affect the 3-minute time limit allotted to each member of the public.

This change aligns closely with how other Councils operate in Alabama and across the Southeast. Florence, for example, has all citizen input at the end of their Council meetings. In Montgomery, agenda-specific comments are heard earlier in the meeting, while non-agenda-specific items are heard at the end.

“The proposed change gives the public two opportunities to comment,” Robinson said. “They may comment on specific agenda items during the business portion of the meeting and later comment on non-agenda issues. This will make it easier for the public to follow the business being done by the City on their behalf and increase transparency.”

The bylaw modification would also ensure that City employees, including department heads and support staff, can leave when their agenda items have been addressed by Council.

“Some of our employees live outside the City limits and arrive at work by 6 a.m. or even earlier,” Robinson said. “Ensuring a healthy work-life balance enables them to continue serving our citizens to the best of their ability.”

The proposed agenda order does not restrict the public from commenting on agenda and non-agenda items. To provide feedback to the City Council, please direct comments to HsvCityCouncil@HuntsvilleAL.gov or call 256-427-5011.

