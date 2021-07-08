See how much your rural Louisiana town may get in federal COVID money

More than $315 million in federal coronavirus pandemic related relief money is earmarked for towns across Louisiana through the American Rescue Plan. The money is split among 290 different communities across the state which did not otherwise get federal funding. Larger municipalities such as Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Shreveport-Bossier City, Houma-Thibodaux, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish were already allocated federal money.