See how much your rural Louisiana town may get in federal COVID money

By KRISTEN MOSBRUCKER
NOLA.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $315 million in federal coronavirus pandemic related relief money is earmarked for towns across Louisiana through the American Rescue Plan. The money is split among 290 different communities across the state which did not otherwise get federal funding. Larger municipalities such as Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Shreveport-Bossier City, Houma-Thibodaux, Jefferson Parish, Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Slidell, St. Tammany Parish were already allocated federal money.

