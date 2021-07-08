Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

ACSO traffic stop leads to cash, drug seizure

By Rebecca Pesqueda
Pleasanton Express
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA routine traffic stop of a reported reckless driver resulted in a significant cash seizure by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office on June 6. A motorist reported a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driving reckless as far back as in Live Oak County before ACSO Deputy Sheriff Bryan Cantu located the vehicle at mile marker 113 northbound. Deputy Cantu smelled Marijuana in the vehicle and a search was ensued by deputies. Deputies, along with ACSO K9 Kimbo, located a quantity of Marijuana along with Xanax being possessed without a prescription. The search also yielded $68,186 in U.S. Currency, most of it being concealed in the trunk.

