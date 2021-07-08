Separate shootings in Franklin leave two people hurt, one person dead

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in Franklin said they are investigating a pair of shootings that happened hours apart. Two people were hurt. A third person died. The first shooting happened Wednesday shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mariner Street. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man who had been injured in an apparent drive-by shooting. He was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There was no word on his condition Thursday.