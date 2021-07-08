Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Bold Confession Tiffany Haddish Made To Nicolas Cage

By Cassidy Anthony
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiffany Haddish is always finding new ways to make audiences laugh — and this time, she managed it through being surprisingly honest. The "Girls Trip" actress has made a name for herself by being undeniably hilarious, even making history in 2017 by becoming the first Black female comedian to host "Saturday Night Live" (via ABC News). In addition to being a standup comedy queen, she has also made appearances in a variety of funny movies including "Night School," "Bad Trip," and "Like a Boss" (via IMDb).

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Nicolas Cage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Npr#Abc News#Cia#Movieweb#Npr#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
PetsPosted by
GQMagazine

Nicolas Cage on the Magic of Working With Animals

When you read the plot description “Nicolas Cage plays a guy trying to track down whoever kidnapped his beloved truffle pig,” certain ideas might pop in your head about the movie you’re about to watch. Gunslinging, John Wick-style action sequences. Exaggerated moments of porcine vengeance. Enough yelling to burst an eardrum.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

This week in streaming: The Emmys, Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’

Hello! Every week, our internet culture staff will discuss the world of streaming entertainment in this newsletter. In this week’s edition:. Sign up to receive this newsletter in your inbox. AWARDS SHOWS. The Emmys feel out of step with how we watch TV. The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday,...
MoviesVulture

Nicolas Cage Is Afraid to Watch His Next Movie

Judging by the promo materials for the new indie drama Pig, it would seem the movie fits neatly into what Grub Street recently called the “Nicolas Cage Loses His Fucking Mind for 90 Minutes” canon — a subgenre the Oscar-winning actor himself handily refers to as “Cage Rage.” Appearing as a Rasputin-esque forager living in self-imposed isolation in the Pacific Northwest, his character’s life is upended by the violent abduction of his beloved, truffle-sniffing pig. This predicament would appear to compel a Farmer McGregor–gone–John Wick–style mission of rescue and revenge. “Get yourself another pig,” the character is advised. “Who has my pig?” Cage hisses.
MoviesSFGate

'Pig' Star Nicolas Cage Explains How He Made an Untrained Hog 'Look at Me With Love'

The Oscar winner reveals what it took to get Brandy, the pig that plays his truffle-hunting porker in the new Neon drama “Pig” to act on cue. “Brandy was very payment oriented, she liked to eat,” Cage told Variety at the movie’s premiere on Tuesday at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. “If I needed to go and get her to hit her marks, some food would be put down. And if I needed a soulful expression, I’d put a carrot behind the camera and she’d look at the carrot and the carrot made her look at me with love.”
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Welp, Amazon's Joe Exotic series starring Nicolas Cage is a no-go

It’s official, we won’t see Nicolas Cage play one of the only people potentially stranger than he is. The news of Cage’s first TV role as Joe Exotic in the Tiger King Amazon series first broke over a year ago. In an interview with Variety, Cage indicated that the project has been shelved indefinitely.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Nicolas Cage won't play Joe Exotic

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic biopic has been scrapped because it is "no longer relevant". The 'Con Air' actor had been due to portray the 'Tiger King' star in a new eight-episode series from Amazon and although he thought the scripts for the project were "excellent", he's admitted too much time has passed now for the project to go ahead.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Nicolas Cage terrified by return to blockbusters

Nicolas Cage has revealed that he fears returning to Hollywood blockbusters as he is more comfortable making independent movies. Nicolas Cage would fear returning to the Hollywood machine. The 57-year-old actor has mostly taken on roles in independent movies in recent years, such as his latest flick 'Pig', and admits...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Nicolas Cage goes quiet in 'Pig'

Nicolas Cage says he returned to his acting roots for the drama "Pig," playing an isolated truffle hunter searching for his lost pig. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e082de9ae9b84fc08ebc2ec48c97348b.
Portland, ORPosted by
Mashed

What Nicolas Cage Actually Cooks In This Important 'Pig' Scene

Set for release on July 16, the new movie "Pig" stars Nicolas Cage as an avant-garde French chef turned truffle forager who's in search of his kidnapped animal in Oregon. To add realism to the foodie-heavy film, the production team hired Gabriel Rucker, the founder and chef of Portland's groundbreaking Le Pigeon, to serve as a consultant.
CelebritiesPeople

Common 'Evolved' Into the Man He Is Now with Tiffany Haddish: 'I Listen to What She Has to Say'

They say the key to any healthy relationship is good communication, and that's one lesson Common says he knows all about. The award-winning rapper, actor and activist — who's currently back on the small-screen playing Dr. Chris Jackson in Netflix's Never Have I Ever — opened up on the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, sharing sweet details about his relationship with girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, including what all he's doing to make it work.
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’

No, Nicolas Cage‘s new movie isn’t akin to Charlotte’s Web, nor is it really all that much like Babe. The flick may be about a pig — it’s literally just called Pig — but the stakes are much, much higher. The film, which is notably rated R, is more of a horror-thriller than it is a friendly animal film, but that won’t stop us — or you — from watching. If you’re wondering when the new release will hit a streaming service near you, we can help.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Common reveals how girlfriend Tiffany Haddish has made him a new man

Common and his girlfriend, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, have been dating for over a year now, and the rapper-actor says the secret to their sticking together has been his ability to communicate better while “listening better to what she has to say.”. “I think one of the important things...
MoviesCanyon News

Welcome Back, Nicolas Cage!

HOLLYWOOD—Better luck next time. Unfortunately, Nicolas Cage noted the Joe Exotic role in the Amazon series isn’t happening. He won’t be stepping into the cowboy boots of Joe Exotic after all. Following the immense success of the highly viewed Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” in 2020, the eclectic actor was tapped for an eight-part dramatization of the life of the series subject Joseph Maldonado Passage, better known as Joe Exotic.
Celebritiesfloydct.com

Common and Tiffany Haddish make each other 'better'

Common and Tiffany Haddish make each other "better". The 49-year-old rapper and the 'Girls Trip' star, 41, have just celebrated their first anniversary as a couple, and the Grammy-winner has shared the secrets to their lasting romance, including having "fun", supporting each other's "purpose and vision", and being open about how they truly feel.
AnimalsSan Diego weekly Reader

Pig: Nicolas Cage’s purloined pal

What is life but a succession of good and bad choices? There were times when Nicolas Cage’s career and personal life bounded off the rails in the direction of Charlie Sheen wackyland. But then Cage turned what had the potential to be acres of muddy embarrassment into a greensward of performances replete with innovation, if not always taste. In a career that spans forty years and one hundred pictures, Cage had me at the sound of a cockroach crunched between his fangs. Today we feast on Pig.
Celebrities/Film

Nicolas Cage is Better Than Your Nicolas Cage Memes

Nicolas Cage is a force of nature. He’s one of the best actors of his generation, a man who takes on roles no other actor of his stature would dare touch. He gives 150% in every role, whether he’s a publishing exec that thinks he’s turning into a vampire (Vampire’s Kiss) or a big game hunter trapped on a boat with loads of angry animals (Primal). Cage has the rare ability to just go for it, whether that means explosive action or something more somber. He’s a one-in-a-million actor who works tirelessly, putting out half a dozen movies a year, and it’s about time we paused to give the man the respect he deserves.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Nicolas Cage Is Ready to Be Taken Seriously Again

The Oscar winner tells Vanity Fair what led him to the unlikely role of a truffle hunter in Pig: “I was interested in a return too—almost like reminding myself, and many of the folks in the critical universe, that [quieter performances] are another one of my paintbrushes.”. When Nicolas Cage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy