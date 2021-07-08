Cancel
How to watch Virgin Galactic launch billionaire Richard Branson to space on Sunday

By Elizabeth Howell
Virgin Galactic will broadcast the flight of its founder, Richard Branson, as the billionaire soars into space on Sunday (July 11). The 70-year-old Branson and the rest of his Unity 22 crew will depart from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo vehicle. The live broadcast will start at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), according to the company's Twitter feed. You'll be able to watch the broadcast live on this page, the Space.com homepage and directly from Virgin Galactic.

