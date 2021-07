July 16, 2021 – Forty-one leading companies, including Holcim, called on Congress to prioritize investments that can accelerate the transition to a resilient net-zero economy in any infrastructure legislation. The companies, in a joint statement organized by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), cited the physical and economic risks posed by climate change, which have already begun to critically stress infrastructure, and pointed to the urgency of low-carbon infrastructure investment as an engine for economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.