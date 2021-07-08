Exclusive: Read Greta Gerwig's Essay On How '20th Century Women' Inspired Her To Direct
Of all A24’s cult-favorite films, 2016’s 20th Century Women is one of its most tender. In a new hardcover book from the beloved studio, director Mike Mills adds personal production notes to the full-length screenplay, in addition to a conversation between Mills and writer Maggie Nelson, an essay by documentarian Matt Wolf, and an introduction from the film’s star in her last on-screen acting gig, Greta Gerwig.www.nylon.com
