Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive: Read Greta Gerwig's Essay On How '20th Century Women' Inspired Her To Direct

By editorial standards
NYLON
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all A24’s cult-favorite films, 2016’s 20th Century Women is one of its most tender. In a new hardcover book from the beloved studio, director Mike Mills adds personal production notes to the full-length screenplay, in addition to a conversation between Mills and writer Maggie Nelson, an essay by documentarian Matt Wolf, and an introduction from the film’s star in her last on-screen acting gig, Greta Gerwig.

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Annette Bening
Person
Walt Whitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#20th Century Women#A24#Elle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Fast & Furious’ to Present a Cipher Spin-Off, Greta Gerwig to Direct ‘Barbie’ and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Fast & Furious presents Cipher: The central saga of the Fast & Furious movies is expected to end after two more sequels, but the franchise has many more miles to go beyond that finish line. In addition to the planned Hobbs & Shaw sequel, another spin-off is in the works focused on the villainous cyberterrorist character Cipher. According to Variety, this news comes directly from franchise producer and star Vin Diesel, who said writers are working on the extra installment. There’s no word, however, on when the spin-off will take place or whether actress Charlize Theron would or could reprise the Cipher role, which she debuted in The Fate of the Furious and again portrayed in this year’s F9: The Fast Saga.
MoviesVulture

Greta Gerwig Will Direct Barbie Girl Margot Robbie in a Barbie World

Life in plastic will undoubtedly be fantastic now that Greta Gerwig is confirmed to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. The Oscar-nominated director signed on to co-write the script with partner Noah Baumbach in 2019 and it was reported at the time that she was considering directing, following the success of her debut, Lady Bird, and its follow-up, Little Women. But Barbie girl Robbie casually confirmed the news in her August 2021 Vogue UK cover story. “People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t …’” she told the magazine. Sources also confirmed the update to Variety. Gerwig and Baumbach, the couple who brought Frances Ha, Mistress America, and a baby named Harold into the world, are currently filming his feature White Noise, in which Gerwig stars. Production on Barbie is set to begin in early 2022, with a theatrical release planned for 2023.
MoviesVanity Fair

Yes, That Greta Gerwig-Margot Robbie Barbie Movie Is Actually Happening

Not only is the Barbie movie happening, but the director-star pairing of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie couldn’t be better. We first reported in late 2016 that a big-screen adaptation of Mattel’s classic toy (now known for her outdated and unrealistic beauty ideal) was in the works. Sony had already commissioned and chucked different concepts, including one crafted by Diablo Cody and another meant to star Amy Schumer.
MoviesParsons Sun

Greta Gerwig confirmed to direct Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig is officially directing the 'Barbie' movie. The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer was already on script duties with Noah Baumbach, but now it's been confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct. In an interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play the iconic toy in the...
EntertainmentNo Film School

Writing and Directing Tips from Greta Gerwig

Are you listening to your characters and collaborators?. Writing and directing is an exploration into your own hopes, dreams, and desires and how you can communicate those through your characters to an audience. One of the most exciting voices doing this right now is Greta Gerwig. She's the mind behind...
MoviesGeekTyrant

LITTLE WOMEN Director Greta Gerwig Officially Signs On to Helm Margot Robbie's BARBIE Movie

Greta Gerwig, the director of Lady Bird and Little Woman, has officially signed on to direct Margot Robbie in the feature film adaptation of Mattel’s Barbie. Gerwig has been attached to the project since 2019 as she signed on to co-write the script with Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story). It was reported that she would end up directing the film, which is obviously exactly what happened.
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

What We Know About Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Live-Action Barbie Film

Margot Robbie will officially play Barbie in an upcoming live-action film that Warner Bros. and Mattel announced in 2019. The Oscar-nominated actress will also coproduce the movie under her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, alongside husband Tom Ackerley and producer Josey McNamara. This project will mark the first live-action film from the...
Moviesarcamax.com

Watch the 7 best films of pioneering director Todd Haynes

If you don't like a Todd Haynes movie when it's released, wait a few years. Haynes, whose most acclaimed movie is six-time Oscar nominee "Carol," is the filmmaker whose work also includes the Mark Ruffalo courtroom drama "Dark Waters," and the Kate Winslet miniseries "Mildred Pierce." Haynes is attracted to female characters and to the stories of outsiders, which may have something to do with being gay, growing up with questions about his identity and where he fit in.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy