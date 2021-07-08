Cancel
Woodridge, IL

Pritzker seeking disaster declaration to help June 20 tornado victims

By Lauren Rohr
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. J.B. Pritzker is seeking a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration that would provide financial assistance to those affected by the June 20 tornado and severe weather that ripped through Naperville, Woodridge and surrounding communities. If approved, eligible residents and businesses in DuPage and contiguous counties would...

