Pritzker seeking disaster declaration to help June 20 tornado victims

Legal Notice State of Illinois In the Circuit Court of the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit - McHenry County In Probate In the Matter of the Estate of Brett Morley Case No. 21PR000172 CLAIM NOTICE Notice is given of the death of: Brett Morley. Letters of office were issued on: June 14, 2021 to Shaylin Morley, Representative, whose attorney is: Siobhan C. Murray. Claims against the estate may be filed within six months from the date of first publication. Any claim not filed within six months from the date of first publication or claims not filed within three months from the date of mailing or delivery of Notice to Creditor, whichever is later, shall be barred. Claims may be filed in the office of the Clerk of Circuit Court at the McHenry County Government Center, 2200 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, Illinois, 60098, or with the representative, or both. Copies of claims filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the representative and to his or her attorney within ten days after it has been filed. /s/ Katherine M. Keefe. Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald Jul 23,30, Aug 6,2021 4567430 , posted 07/23/2021.