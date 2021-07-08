Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

Slater’s Children Have Sore Throats And A Cough…Yes, It Can Happen In The Summer

By Slater
Posted by 
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My two children and I were hanging out with some friends over the Fourth of July weekend when I noticed one of Liam and Olli's friends sneezing and coughing. His mom told me it was allergies, and that "he gets this every year". A few days later, she told me...

live959.com

Comments / 1

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Pittsfield, MA
Health
Pittsfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Can Happen#Throats#Cough#Rsv#Health Department#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Runny nose, sore throat among common Delta variant symptoms.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Not only is the Delta variant highly contagious, but doctors also say it can be more difficult to diagnose than other strains of COVID-19. In many cases, Delta symptoms are different from more common COVID-19 symptoms. According to data presented during the governor’s weekly briefing, the...
KidsABQJournal

Yes, children can catch COVID

A: Yes, unfortunately they do. A very bright lady asked me the other day if kids get COVID. At first, I was surprised by the question. But a moment’s reflection helped me realize that for most of the country, COVID is an adult disease. But I work in a children’s...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

Even Young Children Can Have Breathing Issues During Sleep

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's important for parents to recognize when kids have breathing problems during sleep and to seek medical help, an expert says. "During sleep, the muscles keeping the upper airway stiff relax, and as a consequence, the airway narrows,...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Children's Post-Pandemic Summer Anxiety

Children may have anxiety-producing thoughts and worries that are unique to summer. Keeping a schedule, engaging in social activities, and maintaining a support system can help relieve summer anxiety. Even if a therapist has a full schedule, they may be able to put you on a waitlist or put you...
Kidswmcactionnews5.com

Fewer children got prescription meds during pandemic

(CNN) – Fewer children and teens got prescription medications during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a report in the journal Pediatrics. It found a drop of nearly 80% in cough medicines given for the common cold and a 56% decrease in antibiotic prescriptions. The report found prescriptions for other...
Jersey Shore, PALockhaven Express

What happened to the Fresh Air Children?

I took a young girl from New York City for over five years. She has moved somewhere in New York City and I’d love to find her again. These children were really nice children. If you could find out why they stopped coming,. I’d love to know. Thank you.
Kidsknowridge.com

While mopping, young mom’s heart tore

On a Saturday morning last August, Sindi Mafu had started her typical weekly chores – dusting, laundry, sweeping. Her 4-year-old daughter, Avela, was busy with her Zoom ballet class, and her toddler, Lunga, was eating his breakfast. Sindi grabbed her mop. She started sweating – profusely. Too much for merely...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Finger joint swelling that is not arthritis

Although arthritis is a common cause of finger swelling, other conditions — such as injuries, preeclampsia, and trauma — can also cause finger swelling, inflammation, and pain. Finger swelling can happen when inflammation or fluid accumulates in the tissues or joints of one or all of the fingers. A person...
Relationshipssportswar.com

Yes it's happening, heard from several friends

One had a daughter who met the testing requirements and got to go and his son did not. He is not vaccinating kids to due to low risk profile. Seems like the camps did a poor job of prepping families ahead of time on this...
KidsDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Pay attention to children’s media use during the summer

With summer’s arrival and the less hectic pace it brings for families compared to the school year, it may be tempting for parents to allow children to watch a little more television or play that video game a little longer. But it is important to maintain a healthy balance when...
Diseases & TreatmentsHouston Chronicle

Headache, migraine or more serious? Doctors break down causes, symptoms and treatments

We’ve all had a headache. But have we had the same kind of headache? Considering the wide variety of headache symptoms – pressure, light sensitivity, nausea – and the different kinds of pain — some headaches pound, some squeeze, some drill – and the varying locations – some headaches attack behind the eyes or at the base of the skull or just on one side of the head. The more you learn, the more it seems like each type of headache is unique, so how do you know what’s causing your headache? And how do you know when it’s a migraine or something more serious?
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Yes, Seasonal Depression Can Happen During the Summer

From an early age, most of us are conditioned to anticipate summer. The sun is shining, and temperatures are warm, so more people are out and about. Plus, vacations! Beaches! Barbecues! And yet, there may be a reason Lana del Rey's song "Summertime Sadness" was a hit (other than the fact that it's a banger). For some folks, summertime is an incredibly difficult season. Even though you may be more familiar with the idea of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) occurring in the winter, some people might experience it in the summer, too. In fact, it's a legit phenomenon known as summer seasonal affective disorder. Summer SAD is less common than winter SAD, but it's no less challenging for those who experience it.
Diseases & TreatmentsSeattle Times

Are statins a problem for gum disease?

Q: As a dental hygienist, I was intrigued to read your article about a connection between statin use and susceptibility to soft tissue infections. I wish the researchers would do a study of statins and the mouth microbiome. Gingivitis is an inflammation caused by bacteria. People with diabetes or heart...
Diseases & TreatmentsCosmopolitan

Kenalog: How the hay fever curing injection works

If you, like 20% of the UK, suffer from hay fever, you’ll likely know the pain of spending the summer months with itchy or watery eyes, a cough or runny rose. If you're a severe hay fever sufferer, then you'll also likely know it can go beyond annoying and actually, really start to affect the quality of your life.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Summer Drowning Deaths Can Happen Quickly: Know the Facts

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The best way to prevent drowning in children and teens is to guard against the danger on multiple fronts, a leading pediatricians' group says. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released its "Prevention of Drowning" report online this...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 1

Community Policy