Slater’s Children Have Sore Throats And A Cough…Yes, It Can Happen In The Summer

From an early age, most of us are conditioned to anticipate summer. The sun is shining, and temperatures are warm, so more people are out and about. Plus, vacations! Beaches! Barbecues! And yet, there may be a reason Lana del Rey's song "Summertime Sadness" was a hit (other than the fact that it's a banger). For some folks, summertime is an incredibly difficult season. Even though you may be more familiar with the idea of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) occurring in the winter, some people might experience it in the summer, too. In fact, it's a legit phenomenon known as summer seasonal affective disorder. Summer SAD is less common than winter SAD, but it's no less challenging for those who experience it.