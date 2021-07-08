ODOT plans to reconfigure the interchange at Creek Turnpike and Memorial Drive in south Tulsa

TULSA — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has plans to reconfigure one of Tulsa’s busiest interchanges utilizing a modern, “diverging diamond” design.

The diverging diamond interchange, or DDI, has become increasingly popular across the nation since the first one was built in Springfield, Missouri in 2009.

It prevents vehicles attempting to turn left from having to cross oncoming traffic, by diverting the road to the left at one end of the bridge or crossroad, and then back to the right once the interchange is cleared.

SEE THE DDI IN ACTION:

ODOT spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell says the virtual open house allows people to take their time, look over the proposal, and comment on it, with only the ODOT team able to access those comments and suggestions.

The virtual open house can be accessed HERE through July 28, 2021.

