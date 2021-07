SAPULPA, Okla. — When your last name is Lemmon, what better way to raise money for the community than to host a lemonade stand?. That’s what six-year-old Avery Lemmon did when she decided she wanted to raise money to help the Sapulpa Police Department. She and her family hosted two events to raise money to pay for healthy lunches for Sapulpa officers and to help their K-9 unit.