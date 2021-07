Tennessee offensive lineman James Parsons entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 7. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound redshirt sophomore announced his decision on Twitter. “First, I would like to say thank you to the coaches I’ve had here at the University of Tennessee for helping me grow as a player and as a person,” Parsons said. “Thanks to everyone I’ve played with these last two years, I enjoyed working with all of you.