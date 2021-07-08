Cancel
WATCH AGAIN: 3News' Marisa Saenz moderates virtual candidate forum on the impact of the Latino vote in Ohio's 11th congressional district race

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on July 7, 2021. On Thursday night, 3News Reporter Marisa Saenz moderated a virtual forum for candidates in the race to replace Marcia Fudge as the representative for Ohio's 11th congressional district. Fudge is now serving as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden Administration.

